Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RBKB stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

