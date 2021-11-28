Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dunxin Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

