Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 275,710 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 81.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in cbdMD by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 189,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 64,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 215,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $1.49 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.53.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

