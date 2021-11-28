Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

BUR stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.