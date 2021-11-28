renDOGE Hits Market Capitalization of $708,586.56 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $708,586.56 and $81,094.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.04 or 0.07464556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,688.41 or 0.99933628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.