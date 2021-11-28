Reviewing ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93% Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33%

36.1% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReneSola and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReneSola currently has a consensus price target of $11.73, suggesting a potential upside of 66.90%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 164.17%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than ReneSola.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $73.92 million 6.63 $2.78 million $0.20 35.15 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million N/A N/A

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReneSola beats Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

