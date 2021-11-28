Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,230 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ORIX by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $104.05.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

