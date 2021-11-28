Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,161 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.