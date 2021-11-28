Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 93 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $641.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.57. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $445.60 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

