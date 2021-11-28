Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

TD stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

