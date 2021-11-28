Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $219.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

