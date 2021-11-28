Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 36.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.98 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

