Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $143.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.