Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000.

IBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IBA opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

