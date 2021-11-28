Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $383.50 on Wednesday. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $411.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.36.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

