Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average of $348.57. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.32 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

