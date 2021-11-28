Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 66.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after acquiring an additional 299,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

