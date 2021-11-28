Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,799 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE PEN opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 274.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.