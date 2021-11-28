Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,088 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

