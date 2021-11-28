Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.39 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,103,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,652,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $109.90. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $891,483. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

