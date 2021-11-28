Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $173.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $120.33 and a 1 year high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

