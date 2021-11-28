Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of HCI Group worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 833.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $115.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

