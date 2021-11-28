Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.07. Royal Gold posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

