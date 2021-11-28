RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Tops $0.24

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $189.24 million and $2.94 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,820,007 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

