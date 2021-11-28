RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.42 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $143.42 million and approximately $371,857.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $54,123.93 or 0.99694847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001579 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,650 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.