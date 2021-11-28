RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of RTL Group stock remained flat at $$5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.