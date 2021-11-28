Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,165,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 219,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

