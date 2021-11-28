SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Volume Tops $158,398.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $158,398.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.02 or 0.01000689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00270453 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00037871 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003470 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

