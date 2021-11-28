Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of SAFT opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

