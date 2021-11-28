SakeToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,843.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $30,843.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SakeToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00232706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.