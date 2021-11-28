Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 176,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

