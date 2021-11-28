Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,557. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,371,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.