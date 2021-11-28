Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.30 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

