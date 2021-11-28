Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.53

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.53 and traded as high as $29.00. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 32,658 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

