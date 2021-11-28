Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

