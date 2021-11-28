Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 30.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $83,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

