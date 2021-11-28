Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.09 and a one year high of $114.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

