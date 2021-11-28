Scry.info (DDD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62,691.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $62,691.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00237499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

