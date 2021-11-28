Serum (SRM) Price Tops $5.06 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00009086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $674.65 million and $98.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00232786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

