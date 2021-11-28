Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on the stock.
LON:SHG opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.92. The company has a market capitalization of £117.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Shanta Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).
Shanta Gold Company Profile
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.