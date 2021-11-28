Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

