Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $264,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500,910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 103,367 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 73,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $21.53 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

