Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $404,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $456.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.83 and a 200-day moving average of $393.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

