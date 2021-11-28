Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $404,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
LULU stock opened at $456.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.83 and a 200-day moving average of $393.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
