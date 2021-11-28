Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 62.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $92.18 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

