Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,069 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

