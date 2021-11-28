Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 488 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

NYSE PM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

