Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report $184.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.30 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $625.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.53 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFT. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,082. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $398.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

