Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Thursday. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The stock has a market cap of £311.16 million and a P/E ratio of 41.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

