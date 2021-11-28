Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Decreases By 73.1%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,003.0 days.

ALSRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

