Short Interest in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Drops By 90.1%

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $102,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

